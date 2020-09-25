Students in Arab City Schools returning for in-person classes five days a week

Some students in Arab City Schools will be returning to in-person classes five days a week.

This will begin on Monday, Sept. 28, for all students in Pre-K through 12th grade who chose the traditional option.

As of Friday, Sept. 25, the district says seven people, including students and staff members, have coronavirus. Thirty-one people are in self-isolation. Over the weekend, that is set to drop to six positive cases and 19 people in self-isolation.

The district said it is not disclosing which schools the positive cases are in for privacy reasons.

Right now, teachers are rearranging seating charts. We’re told the biggest challenge will be social distancing, and they’ll need to sanitize more.

The district hired extra custodians and nurses with federal funds before the school year started. The school year originally started with a hybrid schedule.