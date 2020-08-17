Students back in Athens City Schools as district takes coronavirus precautions

More than 2,000 students in Athens City Schools are back in the classroom on Monday for their first day.

School looks a lot different this year. The district has implemented a number of safety measures to help keep students safe.

When students arrive, a staff member will visually check for coronavirus symptoms by either taking their temperature or by asking the family if they've been experiencing any symptoms before they arrive inside. Students and staff will have to wear masks when they are not able to be at least 6 feet apart.

Inside the classroom, students will remain socially distant from each other. There will only be between 12 to 16 students in elementary classes. Middle and high school classes will vary, but the schools are making sure each of those classrooms have room for students to be a safe distance from each other.

Parents and visitors will also have limited access inside the schools and will not be allowed to come inside for drop-off, pickup or during lunch.

One parent told us she's satisfied with the safety measures in place, but she knows schools will still likely have to close for quarantine at some point.

"I mean, I'm just kind of going into this with the expectation that that probably will happen for Athens as well...we're gonna go back, we're gonna go home and you know, ever since all this began, I just feel like everybody's doing the best they can and everybody needs grace," said Rebekah Davis.

If a student were to start showing coronavirus symptoms while at school, the schools have a quarantine area for them to isolate in until they can go home.