Student of Whitesburg Christian Academy in Huntsville tests positive for coronavirus

Whitesburg Christian Academy, a private school in Huntsville, confirmed on Monday that a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The school says it was notified about the case in an upper school student on Aug. 9. Class started back on Aug. 5.

Monday’s statement says “The Academy immediately implemented our contact tracing protocol to determine possible exposure to other students.”

It says only two students were exposed, which happened outside of school, and they transitioned to distance learning Monday morning.

The school says it added eight additional teacher units to lower class sizes, and the campus is closed to outside visitors. Students are isolated into four main buildings with little or no cross traffic between buildings, according to the statement.

They are also required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Whitesburg Christian Academy is committed to relational learning between teachers and students. In this difficult time we are also committed to providing that opportunity in an environment with minimal risk to faculty and students. Our philosophy unites home, church, and school in the education of our students.