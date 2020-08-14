Student in Fayetteville City school tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Ralph Askins School in the Fayetteville, Tenn., City School System has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a news release, the school system said “contact tracing has been completed, and anyone who was in close contact with the student has been notified.”

“If you did not receive a phone call or email, this means your child was not in direct contact with the individual who tested positive.”

Students who were notified will quarantine for 14 days and not attend in-person school.

This is the first student case of coronavirus reported by the school system.

On Thursday, the district reported a staff member at the same school had tested positive for coronavirus. (Read more HERE)

No students were in close contact with the employee who tested positive, according to a news release from the district released Thursday.