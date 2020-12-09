Student Information not compromised during cybersecurity attack

New information on the Huntsville City schools ransom-ware cybersecurity attack.

Huntsville City Schools reported that the third-party systems that hold student information were not compromised during the attack.

And at this time, it does not appear that Chromebooks, used by students in K-8, were impacted.

The school systems' main area of focus is on Windows devices.

And those are used by high school students and teachers.

The schools will be collecting high school students' Windows devices.

And providing teachers with new computers.

"We'll be working to re-issue those high school student devices as quickly as possible and those plans will be communicated by each school," said Craig Williams, Chief Communications Officer for Huntsville City Schools.

At this time the district doesn't have a specifc timeline for when students will be back to using their computers instead of pen and paper, but they're working to get students back online as soon as possible.

The school system still doesn't want anyone to login to their school accounts as they continue to investigate the situation.