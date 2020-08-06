Stevenson Middle School in Jackson County delays start date due to A/C issues

Stevenson Middle School in Jackson County is delaying its start date.

Principal Josh Wright posted to Facebook on Thursday saying the school is in the process of getting a new air conditioning system that will not be up and running by Friday, when other schools in the Jackson County Schools system start class.

Students will now have their first day on Monday, Aug. 10. Teachers will still report to the school on Friday.

You can see Thursday’s Facebook post below. You can find the Jackson County Schools back to school plan here.