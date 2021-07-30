State health officials want masking in schools

Schools across North Alabama are starting back up next week. With the number of coronavirus cases ramping up again, health care officials say they're worried we're about to face a rough few months.

Health officials say a mask will prevent us from facing a catastrophe. They say you should still wear masks indoors, even if you're vaccinated.

Dr. David Kimberlin, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Expert, said there are four things everyone should do if they're concerned about COVID-19 ramping up once the school year starts.

Get vaccinated. Tell the people around you why you decided to get vaccinated because peer influence is a big deciding factor for some. Wear a mask. Tell the principal and superintendent your concern, and that you want masks to be required in the school system.

"We need to present loving, concerned voices. We are the majority, I am convinced of that, and we need to make sure that the leadership for our schools realize that we are concerned about it as parents, and that is overtime as enough voices do that, we’re in a democracy, that will influence policy, and that’s what we need right now," explained Dr. Kimberlin.

Health officials say if you're not going to mask up for yourself, do it for your parents and grandparents.