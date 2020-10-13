State health officials urge coronavirus precautions with five North Alabama counties ranked high risk

The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking parents to keep a closer eye on their children's health over the next two weeks.

Right now, six counties in the state are ranked as high risk for coronavirus spread, and five of those are in North Alabama.

We spoke to Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department and learned we could see a spike in coronavirus cases as students return from fall break.

Cyle Lewis has four children, and she's concerned about the next few weeks.

"We're all a lot more nervous this year, because any normal cold or flu or allergies symptoms are escalated with a lot of fear that it might be Covid," said Lewis. "I think definitely with everyone going on fall break and going different places, being exposed to different people, there probably is that risk."

Her family traveled to Georgia last week for fall break and made sure to wear masks while out in public.

"We wore them because we had them in the car and we are used to it," she said.

It's something Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says is important to keep doing.

"People need to think about crowds, to think about opportunities for close contact and to think about close spaces," she said.

She says people need to take even more precautions as we enter the holiday season.

"If we look at Memorial [Day] and the Fourth of July, the state of Alabama significantly increased in numbers after both of those holidays," she said.

Landers says the percent positivity rate has been hovering around 7.5%, and that's still too high.

Lewis says she's doing everything she can to make sure that number decreases.

"We do try to have them shower nightly. I try to wash everything they wore just because of things they could have been exposed to," she said.

Landers says as we get closer to the holiday season, everyone needs to remember, it's possible to get both the flu and coronavirus at the same time, so people should try to avoid large gatherings.