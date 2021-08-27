3 Lauderdale County schools move to hybrid learning due to coronavirus

Three Lauderdale County School System schools are temporarily shifting to hybrid schedules due to coronavirus.

Brooks Elementary School, Brooks High School and Wilson High School will start the hybrid schedule on Monday.

This is due to staffing issues and high absentee rates.

This is set to end Sept. 10, with students returning to in-person learning on Sept. 13.

In the school’s hybrid schedule, students will be in A and B groups. Sept. 1 and Sept. 8 will be e-learning days for all students so deep cleaning can take place.

"Students who are not under current isolation, exhibiting symptoms, or have a current positive diagnosis may still participate in school events," according to the system.