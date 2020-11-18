Sparkman 9th Grade, High School temporarily going remote due to coronavirus

The Madison County School System is temporarily moving Sparkman 9th Grade School and Sparkman High School to remote learning due to coronavirus.

This begins Thursday and lasts through Nov. 23. In-person learning students will return to classrooms on Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.

This impacts about 2,000 students. Meals will be available.

See the system’s full statement below:

Sparkman High School and the Sparkman 9th Grade School, in the Madison County School System, will temporarily transition to 100% remote learning due to COVID-19.

This affects roughly 2,000 students in both schools.

After assessing a number of variables within the schools, the decision was made for student and staff safety to transition to remote learning.

All students will move to remote learning beginning Thursday, November 19, through Monday, November 23, 2020.

Monday, November 23, is an E-Learning Day so students will already be learning from home. Students will return to in-class instruction on Monday, November 30, 2020, following the district’s Thanksgiving Break.

Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP.

Teachers will also be available throughout the day (8:30-3:30) to help students with their work via email and Google Meet. Google Meetings will also be scheduled for students to receive direct instruction and live help.

There will be ONE LOCATION for students to pick up meals and that will be at SPARKMAN HIGH SCHOOL, from 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM each day.