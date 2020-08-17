Southwestern Athletic Conference releases football schedule for spring 2021

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) on Monday announced its schedule for the 2021 spring football season.
It includes one non-conference open date for each team and conference contests scheduled each week. Each team will play six conference football games, including four games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents, according to a statement from the conference on Monday.
The season will kick off the weekend of Feb. 27. An eight-week training period is scheduled to begin in January.
Alabama A&M University in Huntsville is a member of SWAC. It's scheduled to host Alcorn State on Feb. 27.
"The Southwestern Athletic Conference will remain prepared to make any necessary adjustments identified to be in the best interest of the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes,” Monday's statement said.
You can find SWAC’s schedule below:
WEEK ONE
February 27
- Alcorn State at Alabama A&M
- Southern at Alabama State
- Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State
- Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State (State Fair Classic)
WEEK TWO
March 6
- Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State
- Alabama State at Alcorn State
- Jackson State at Grambling State
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
- Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M (Labor Day Classic)
WEEK THREE
March 13
Bye Week
WEEK FOUR
March 20
- Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M
- Jackson State at Alabama State
- Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State
- Southern at Texas Southern
WEEK FIVE
March 27
- Grambling State at Alabama A&M
- Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Alcorn State at Southern
- Prairie View A&M at Jackson State
WEEK SIX
April 3
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi Valley State
- Grambling State at Texas Southern
WEEK SEVEN
April 10
- Alabama A&M at Jackson State
- Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State
- Texas Southern at Alcorn State
- Southern at Prairie View A&M
WEEK EIGHT
April 17
- Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (Magic City Classic)
- Jackson State at Alcorn State
- Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern
- Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Grambling State vs. Southern (Bayou Classic)
WEEK NINE
April 24
Open Date
May 1
- Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship