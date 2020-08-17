Southwestern Athletic Conference releases football schedule for spring 2021

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) on Monday announced its schedule for the 2021 spring football season.

It includes one non-conference open date for each team and conference contests scheduled each week. Each team will play six conference football games, including four games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents, according to a statement from the conference on Monday.

The season will kick off the weekend of Feb. 27. An eight-week training period is scheduled to begin in January.

Alabama A&M University in Huntsville is a member of SWAC. It's scheduled to host Alcorn State on Feb. 27.

"The Southwestern Athletic Conference will remain prepared to make any necessary adjustments identified to be in the best interest of the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes,” Monday's statement said.

You can find SWAC’s schedule below:

WEEK ONE

February 27

Alcorn State at Alabama A&M

Southern at Alabama State

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State

Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State (State Fair Classic)

WEEK TWO

March 6

Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State

Alabama State at Alcorn State

Jackson State at Grambling State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern

Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M (Labor Day Classic)

WEEK THREE

March 13

Bye Week

WEEK FOUR

March 20

Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M

Jackson State at Alabama State

Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State

Southern at Texas Southern

WEEK FIVE

March 27

Grambling State at Alabama A&M

Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Alcorn State at Southern

Prairie View A&M at Jackson State

WEEK SIX

April 3

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi Valley State

Grambling State at Texas Southern

WEEK SEVEN

April 10

Alabama A&M at Jackson State

Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State

Texas Southern at Alcorn State

Southern at Prairie View A&M

WEEK EIGHT

April 17

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (Magic City Classic)

Jackson State at Alcorn State

Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern

Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Grambling State vs. Southern (Bayou Classic)

WEEK NINE

April 24

Open Date

May 1