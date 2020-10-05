Clear

Some Students Return to School in Athens

Reaction from parents and teachers after Athens City students returned to the class room for the first time in about seven months.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 10:53 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

New tonight, reaction from parents and teachers after Athens City students returned to the class room for the first time in about seven months.

For middle and high school students it's a return two weeks ahead of schedule.

The district made the decision after parents requested the return.

That's despite the fact the county is ranked as a high-risk area for coronavirus cases.

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton joins us live outside of Athens High School.

Casey, what sort of feedback did you get from parents tonight?

Many parents I spoke to told me they wanted their children back in the classroom even though Limestone County is considered at high risk for the Coronavirus.

The district says 82 percent of students are officially back in the classroom, something one parent says could be a health issue.

"The schools have taken so many precautions that we have been good the whole time," said parent Heather Kiel.

Heather Kiel has one child at Athens Middle and one at Athens High School and while her kids have been in traditional school since the school year started, Monday brought a new experience.

"I asked my daughter today; she was so excited that she got to see some of her friends who have not been there all of this time and they were there today," said Kiel.

Kiel says while she's glad students are getting in person education again, she's a little nervous about coronavirus spreading more.

"It concerns me having more students there because it increases your risk," said Kiel.

But she says she trusts teachers to keep students safe.

"I believe the teachers are going above and beyond this year," said Kiel.

"Teachers had to start over a little bit with the why we are doing this and the importance of wearing a mask and the importance of social distancing but no issues at all today," said acting Superintendent Beth Patton.

One teacher says she's trying her best to help students adjust to the new normal.

"Computers are good aids, but they cannot replace a good teacher in a classroom," said teacher Deb Ezell.

Deb Ezell teaches students who are at high risk and says she was excited to see so many new faces in her classroom today.

"I saw some happy faces and I was really thrilled in my heart that they were happy to be back," said Ezell.

Ezell says the priority is making sure students get a good education in person.

"If you're sick, stay home, but I feel very confident that the building is safe," said Ezell.

Acting Superintendent Patton says students and teachers are following the new guidelines and the district will continue to monitor Coronavirus cases in the area.

Live in Athens, Casey Albritton, WAAY 31 News.

Limestone County is currently ranked as a high-risk area with 284 Coronavirus cases.

Acting Superintendent Patton says the district is doing all it can to keep students spread apart and minimize contact.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 140922

Reported Deaths: 2417
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20666354
Mobile13739296
Tuscaloosa9194119
Montgomery9007186
Madison823478
Shelby637551
Lee614161
Baldwin607353
Marshall403245
Etowah368545
Calhoun367944
Morgan346131
Houston334723
Elmore282650
DeKalb261021
St. Clair246137
Walker242488
Limestone225822
Talladega225330
Cullman195920
Franklin184230
Autauga182827
Russell18213
Lauderdale181537
Dallas180826
Colbert173426
Jackson169012
Blount165615
Escambia165226
Chilton164830
Dale150944
Covington147828
Coffee14625
Pike123812
Chambers120542
Tallapoosa119585
Clarke115616
Marion99729
Butler92640
Barbour9217
Winston76412
Marengo74319
Geneva7336
Randolph70213
Bibb68610
Pickens68415
Hale66628
Lowndes66227
Lawrence65226
Cherokee63913
Bullock61315
Clay6119
Monroe5978
Washington58212
Henry5665
Crenshaw54730
Perry5446
Conecuh54012
Wilcox53811
Macon49218
Fayette48510
Sumter43821
Cleburne4276
Lamar4002
Choctaw36612
Greene30815
Coosa1793
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 201210

Reported Deaths: 2577
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31600487
Davidson27185316
Knox996381
Hamilton990096
Rutherford970998
Williamson557240
Sumner5044103
Wilson371749
Putnam352148
Montgomery323546
Unassigned31649
Madison315471
Bradley306019
Out of TN300227
Sevier274717
Blount267827
Maury252829
Washington248838
Sullivan236735
Robertson228538
Hamblen203231
Tipton189722
Gibson182126
Trousdale16877
Hardeman162328
Dyer152018
Wayne15196
Bedford140218
Coffee137215
Dickson132917
Obion131515
Fayette128221
Anderson127813
Cumberland127820
Loudon12778
Weakley126921
Henderson123424
Carter121729
Jefferson121614
Greene121448
McMinn120028
Lawrence114014
Monroe112320
Warren11208
Hardin111216
Macon110722
Haywood105823
Lauderdale104616
Franklin103810
Carroll97420
McNairy96019
Roane9546
Lake9352
White91010
Rhea89615
Bledsoe8714
Hawkins87022
Cheatham84110
Overton8357
Marshall8245
Smith79711
Cocke78111
Johnson7713
Giles68719
Chester66113
Lincoln6591
Henry65710
Fentress6534
Hickman64111
DeKalb59516
Crockett58120
Marion5769
Decatur5609
Campbell5094
Claiborne4535
Grainger4303
Polk42312
Union4122
Grundy3817
Jackson3595
Benton3438
Morgan3334
Cannon3171
Unicoi2951
Humphreys2933
Houston2909
Clay2596
Sequatchie2523
Stewart2453
Scott2402
Meigs2393
Lewis2271
Moore1931
Van Buren1700
Perry1570
Pickett1452
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events