Some Madison County drivers seeing slowdowns from back to school traffic

Some drivers in northwest Madison County are seeing major slowdowns because of back to school traffic.

WAAY 31 learned more about the problem and how it's being addressed.

People who live in the Harvest and Monrovia communities said they are definitely noticing traffic congestion as students head back to school this week.

"My youngest brother goes to Sparkman and I actually know he has been tardy everyday this week because traffic and he hasn't gauged it right," said Richard Hawkins, who lives in Madison County.

County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said he's aware of the traffic problems. He said no changes are made during the first week of school, because everyone is getting adjusted to having more cars on the road.

"You got the work traffic that's added up and now you got the school traffic on top of that. Those together are just a nightmare," he said.

That's something some drivers said they've already made adjustments for.

"I try to leave a little bit earlier than usual to try to avoid the extra traffic," said Jeremy Chambers, who lives in Madison County.

However, if traffic doesn't ease up next week, county engineers will take a look at traffic patterns near the schools in the northwest part of the county.

"Looking at situations and see if traffic timing, change the timing on some of the lights. Change the traffic if you have more traffic coming from one direction," said Vandiver.

Hawkins said his early morning commute this week took 30 minutes longer than usual, so he's hoping a solution might be found fast.

"I wish they would do it a little sooner than that, but I'm always happy to hear about progress," he said.

In the meantime, he said he'll be relying on traffic maps to tell him the fastest way to get to work.

Commissioner Vandiver said he's asking the community to be patient as they work through traffic troubles for the morning and afternoon commute during the first few weeks of school. He said his advice to all drivers is to leave early if they're headed somewhere during the school rush and if possible, find a route that won't take you by a school.