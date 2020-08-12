Clear

Sixth coronavirus case confirmed in Lincoln County Schools

Another school in the Lincoln County, Tenn., school system is reporting a case of coronavirus.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 2:07 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 2:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The district posted a statement to its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that says one positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed at Blanche School.

“Contact tracing has been completed by the administration at Blanche School and all who may have been potentially exposed have been notified,” the statement says.

This is the sixth case of coronavirus reported in a Lincoln County school since the school year began last week. A student and staff member at South Lincoln School, someone at Highland Rim School and a student and staff member at Flintville School all were announced as having tested positive.

You can read the district’s Facebook post from Wednesday below:

