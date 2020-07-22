Sheffield City Schools to start new school year with staggered approach, face mask policy

Sheffield City Schools released its formal 2020-2021 back to school plan this week.

Class is set to start on Aug. 17 for some students.

There will be a staggered schedule with girls in grades K-6 and boys and girls in grades 7, 9 and 10 returning on Aug. 17. On Aug. 18, boys in grades K-6 and boys and girls in grades 8, 11 and 12 will return. On Aug. 19, all students in grades K-12 will return.

There is a traditional learning option and a virtual option.

The district encourages students and staff to bring their own face coverings to school and wear them when social distancing is not possible. It will not require students to wear them at all times, but they must wear them on buses, “in certain transition situations, and when distancing cannot be maintained.”

The plan goes on to say “In cases where adequate social distancing is at risk in the classroom, students will be required to wear masks.”

You can see the district's full plan here.