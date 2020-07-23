Sheffield City Schools reopening plan allows for flexibility in learning options

Sheffield City students will have flexibility with the learning style they choose for the fall semester.

Sheffield City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Carlos Nelson says they sent out a second survey this week encouraging parents to decide between the two learning options given to students: traditional and virtual learning.

Dr. Nelson says parents have until July 24 to make this decision, but students are not completely locked into this choice.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to give them a two-week window, trial unit, at the beginning of the year to see how the virtual is going to work out with our parents,” Dr. Nelson said.

A student who begins virtual learning can opt into traditional learning during this trial period or they must wait until the new grading period at nine weeks, according to Dr. Nelson.

Students who return to traditional learning right away also have options.

“Students will have the option to go virtual at any time once the school year begins,” he said.

Dr. Nelson says once the district receives responses from parents, they will be better able to make decisions for virtual learning, like hiring additional teachers. But he recognizes that decisions parents make can change ahead of the staggered August 17 start date.

“You may have some who decide to go traditional brick-and-mortar, but they could have different circumstances within their own household and they may decide to go virtual. So right now, we’re just going to try and plan on the numbers that we get, but we do realize that those numbers could change on a daily basis,” Dr. Nelson said.