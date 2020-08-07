Sheffield City School System changes back to school plan

The Sheffield City Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to change its back to school plans.

The system is adopting a plan similar to others in North Alabama.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be split into two groups.

Group A students will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays. They will attend virtual classes on Thursdays and Fridays.

Group B students will attend in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays. They will attend virtual classes on Mondays and Tuesdays.

All students will attend virtual classes on Wednesdays.

Students begin returning to school Aug. 17.

On Aug. 17, female students in kindergarten through sixth grade, and all students in seventh, ninth and tenth grades will start.

On Aug. 18, male students in kindergarten through sixth grade, and all students in eighth, eleventh and twelfth grades will start.

Prekindergarten and special needs students will attend school on regular schedules.

The school system plans to hire two more custodians on a part-time basis to help with extra cleaning of facilities.

