Multiple people in quarantine at Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School in Huntsville

Several people associated with Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School are in quarantine after someone associated with the school showed multiple coronavirus symptoms.

On Thursday morning, Craig Williams, the Chief Communications Officer with Huntsville City Schools, confirmed anyone directly exposed to the person was notified and is self quarantining. The person was last on campus Wednesday and the campus has since been disinfected.

On Wednesday, Huntsville City Schools confirmed someone associated with the Academy for Academics & Arts tested positive for coronavirus.

Elementary and middle school students returned to in-person learning this week. High school students will return on Sept. 21.