Scottsboro City Schools superintendent says district is in ‘really good shape’ for new year

Many school districts are pressed to hire additional teachers, custodial staff and nurses to carry out the new measures required this school year to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes, Jr. says the district has all the personnel they need to carry out the traditional and virtual learning options being offered this fall.

“We’re in really good shape in terms of the number of people we have on hand to take care of the needs that we have,” Dr. Reyes said.

With the money from the government that other schools may use to hire more staff, Dr. Reyes says the district will use the majority of this money for supplies and technology.

“Most of the dollars that we have received are going to be on cleaning supplies, health-related supplies and technology devices,” Dr. Reyes said.

He does have concerns about potential staff shortages with substitute teachers.

“That is a concern of mine as the superintendent—will this particular situation then deter people from actually coming and substituting in our classrooms,” Dr. Reyes said.

Dr. Reyes says around 400 out of the 2,400 students in the district are expected to do virtual learning, some of which are English Learners (EL) who will need different accommodations online.

“We have purchased an online learning platform, or supplements, to the online learning platforms that we have,” Dr. Reyes said. “One of those platforms is Ellevation and what that will do is that will provide assistance to our EL students who might need a little bit of extra help.”

The district is set to begin with a staggered start date on Aug. 12. Dr. Reyes encourages parents to check the district’s Facebook page and website daily for the latest back-to-school communication and updates.