Scottsboro City Schools superintendent adds more virtual learning days, discusses coronavirus impact

Scottsboro City Schools has added more virtual learning days for students.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Reyes posted to the district’s Facebook page, saying he’s decided to add Oct. 9, Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 20 as virtual learning days. He said he will revisit the calendar towards Nov. 1 and make further decisions then.

The added virtual learning days will allow the continuation of in-person learning for traditional students four days a week through the month of November.

Reyes also said in his update that the district has had 36 students quarantined for exposure to coronavirus, with three students quarantined for positive test results.

“All of these have been self reported by parents and those students have already completed the quarantine phase and are back in school or are currently in the quarantine phase,” he said in the Facebook post.

During the same timeframe, starting from the first day of school on Aug. 17, four employees have been quarantined. As of Sept. 18, there is only one employee currently quarantined.

