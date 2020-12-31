Clear

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events