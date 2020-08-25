Russellville City Schools switching to virtual learning only the week of Labor Day

Russellville City Schools is closing for in-person classes from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11. All students will do remote learning during this time.

The district says the decision wasn’t made because of existing coronavirus cases. The superintendent told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that he’s not aware of any cases in the district, but they want to help prevent the spread after Labor Day. He also said this allows them an opportunity to test their remote learning plan and give them a chance to be prepared.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health reported large spikes in COVID cases after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays. There is an expectation of a similar spike after Labor Day, so this decision is being made PROACTIVELY out of an abundance of caution following the long weekend,” the district posted to its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Russellville City Schools will continue to serve curbside breakfast and lunch during the remote learning period from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily at Russellville Elementary School’s cafeteria entrance.

The district says if you do not have a reliable form of internet to have this in place before Sept. 8. It says if you need help to reach out to your child's school.

