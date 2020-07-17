Russellville City Schools stagger start dates for new school year

The Russellville City School System is readying its plans for the reopening of schools in August.

The first days of school are staggered.

Aug. 12 is the first day for kindergarten students with last names starting with A through I, and second, fifth, eighth and twelfth grades.

Aug. 13 is the first day for kindergarten students with last names starting with J through R, and fourth, seventh, tenth and eleventh grades.

Aug. 14 is the first day for kindergarten students with last names starting with S through Z, and third, sixth and ninth grades.

Traditional and virtual learning options are available.

Masks will be allowed but not mandatory, but students may be required to wear them in classes where social distancing is not possible.

Read the full plan below: