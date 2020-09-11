Riverton Elementary students and families got a first look of their classrooms

On Thursday and Friday, some Riverton Elementary students and their families got their first look inside their socially distant classrooms. Some students are going back to traditional learning weeks before originally planned, but this year parents won't be able to walk their kindergarteners to the first day of class because of coronavirus protocols.

WAAY 31 wasn't allowed into the school because of strict coronavirus safety procedures. About 100 families took the opportunity to walk through the school and several parents said it helped put their minds at ease.

The Riverton Elementary principal said she wanted to give parents and kids the chance to get familiar with the school and classroom before the first day back. Parents were able to sign up for a 15 minute appointment Thursday or Friday to walk through the building.

They also were able to meet the teachers and ask any last-minute questions. One mom told WAAY 31 after seeing the safety precautions and the quick meet and greet, her family is now comfortable with her son being in the classroom.

“We are excited for him to start school. At first he was a little iffy about it until he walked in and he’s excited to," said Victoria Lones.

The walk throughs were only for students who decided to go with traditional learning on Monday. The principal said virtual students who decide to return to the classroom later this year will have opportunities to see their classroom before the first day back. Only two parents were allowed to accompany students into the school and everyone had to wear a mask during their visit.