"Remote Learning Supervision Fund" will help Madison Co. non-profits

Tuesday, the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce announced a program to support non-profits that are helping parents who need hlep paying for childcare while schools are virtual. Those organizations will be able to apply for a grant through the "Remote Learning Supervision Fund" in the next few weeks.

WAAY 31 spoke with a Hope Community Church who said they hope to be part of it. AJ Henry, Hope Community Church Program Director, said he plans to apply for the program ASAP.

Henry said they decided to provide a supervised learning service as soon as Madison County school districts decided on virtual learning for the first 9 weeks.

“We had to kind of act very quickly to make sure parents had a place to go" said Henry. "With that, a lot of things we probably would’ve done if we had enough time to do it, we weren’t able to do because we wanted to make sure the children had a place.”

He said they currently have 20 students but have space for 10 more. They hope to expand once those spots are filled.

Henry said the church's goal is to provide students with a safe experience that's as close to the classroom as possible.

A 4th grader in the program told WAAY 31 she likes getting help with class in person and the chance to be around friends.

“No one would be there to teach me except my teacher," said 4th grader Jaslyn Clare. "My teacher wouldn’t actually be able to help me in person, so I’m glad because they get to help me."

Toyota, Raytheon and the Junior League of Huntsville were the first to donate to the grant program. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

The deadline to be part of this first round of grants is Sept. 25.