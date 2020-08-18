Raytheon Technologies gives $4 million grant to Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

Raytheon Technologies announced on Tuesday that it gave a $4 million grant to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

The City of Huntsville donated 25 acres of land in Cummings Research Park to build the magnet school, which is expected to be completed in August of 2022. Tuition and housing are free.

The school's interim site at Oakwood University opened on Aug. 17 to 75 students. According to a news release from Raytheon on Tuesday, the school expects to grow to more than 350 students by 2024.

"Alabama students now have the opportunity to access one of the most advanced engineering and cybersecurity preparatory programs anywhere," said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space, in the release on Tuesday. "Raytheon Technologies' partnership with ASCTE, Huntsville and the state of Alabama will help our nation meet the demand for a future cyber and engineering workforce, while providing students with the education and skills they need to thrive in these careers."