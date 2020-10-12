Positive coronavirus case ends season for Arab High School varsity volleyball

Arab High School says its varsity volleyball team will not compete in an upcoming tournament after a member tested positive for coronavirus.

The school made the announcement in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday. It says it learned about the positive case on Friday and completed contact tracing.

“Due to the number of close contacts and student-athletes who will be quarantined, we will not be able to participate in the Area 15 tournament,” the statement said.

The school says this will end the team’s season.

You can read the full announcement below: