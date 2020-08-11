Safety changes to Athens High Schools football team

The Alabama Department of Public Health is using contact tracing to see if anyone else connected to Athens High School is linked to four confirmed cases of coronavirus. Two of the cases are high school football players.

The school cancelled football practice through at least August 20th. The team also cancelled its first game and pushed back its second game.

WAAY 31 asked Athens High School Head Coach, Cody Gross, how they are going to make sure no one else on the team gets sick, he initially thought the question was a joke.

“We’re going to do what we’ve been doing,” said Gross. “We’re taking all the safety measures that we can, follow protocol, we’re cleaning, we’re social distancing, we’re masking up.”

He said all the players are currently quarantining. Two other school employees who went to football practice are also sick with COVID-19.

The department of health is trying to figure out where the first case started. Athens City Schools are scheduled to start on Monday, August 17th.

Gross explained he’s not forced to quarantine because he was not within 6ft of the players for more than 15 minutes.

“I’m here by myself, and I am an employee and employees are working,” said Gross.

Gross said he’s considering the possibility of small changes through the season but is confident in its current safety plan.