Plan explains learning options, coronavirus precautions for DeKalb County Schools

DeKalb County Schools are preparing for the upcoming school year.

A guide to reopening says students can participate in virtual or traditional learning, safety measures are being implemented at schools and buses will be available to transport students.

School begins Aug. 10.

"School officials in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health will monitor health conditions and determine if one or all campuses should transition to a blended learning model,” the district’s plan says.

It says this plan is in place for traditional learning:

Traditional-learning students are anticipated to participate in on-campus instruction for the duration of the year; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students enrolled in traditional learning may be required to transition to remote learning led by the student-assigned classroom teacher--not to be confused with virtual learning, which is a separate program.

Parents who select the traditional learning option will return to school per the staggered entry model (discussed in detail later) and will receive instruction from classroom teachers.

Students who are new to the system will enroll through the county registrar. Information is available on the website.

Students who enroll in traditional learning will remain in traditional learning for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year unless an exception is granted due to extenuating circumstances.

August 10, 2020 - All students with a last name beginning with A-G will come to campus.

August 11, 2020 - All students with a last name beginning with H-M will come to campus.

August 12, 2020 - All students with a last name beginning with N-S will come to campus.

August 13, 2020 - All students with a last name beginning with T-Z will come to campus.

August 14, 2020 - All students will come to campus and a traditional schedule will resume for all students.

The district says virtual learning will follow this model:

DeKalb Virtual Academy (DVA) is an online instructional opportunity for students in grades K-12.

DVA is a rigorous program in which most learning takes place at home.

Some tests are required to be taken at the virtual academy at 1724 McCurdy Ave N, Rainsville.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging nature of the program, a trial period will be offered to first-time DVA students. Any newly enrolled DVA student will have until August 28, 2020, to decide if DVA is right for them or if they should return to traditional instruction. After that date, students enrolled in DVA will be required to complete the program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Early application is June 10-30 with regular enrollment application July 13-24.

The plan says desks should be spaced apart as much as possible. For employees, the district says the “use of masks or facial coverings will be governed by Alabama Health Order as directed by Governor Kay Ivey. (As of 7/1/2020, the current health (Item 13c) order requires the use of a mask or other facial covering by a state employee within 6 feet of a person of a different household.)”

Students are not required to wear masks in classrooms, but they may be required for extra-curricular activities and during bus transportation.

See the district’s plan below: