Phil Campbell High School forfeits football game against East Lawrence due to coronavirus cases

Phil Campbell High School says it forfeited its football game scheduled for Friday against East Lawrence due to positive coronavirus cases among coaches and players on the varsity team.

The school posted to Facebook, saying “After speaking with our nurse, the superintendent, and representatives from the AHSAA, the decision has been made to cancel the game this Friday, October 16th versus East Lawrence. The cancellation will result in a forfeiture."

All football practices and workouts were cancelled for the entire week.

“These precautions are being taken to minimize exposure within our team and within the players from East Lawrence,” the school’s post said.