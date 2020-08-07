People in quarantine after 2 positive coronavirus cases linked to Lincoln County school identified

Lincoln County Director of Schools Bill Heath says two individuals who have been diagnosed with coronavirus were at South Lincoln School while potentially infectious.

The school, located in Fayetteville, Tenn., includes students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Students returned to classrooms this week.

Heath said one of the positive cases is a middle school student, and the other is a staff member.

Heath said the school system and health department began an investigation into who may have come in close contact with the individuals, and all who have been within six feet of the individuals for more than 10 minutes in the last 48 hours have been notified.

They’ve been instructed to quarantine for 14 days since last contact with the individuals, Heath said.