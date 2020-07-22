Parents, students in Florence City Schools waiting to see district's official 2020-2021 plan

Parents of students in Florence City Schools are waiting to see the district’s formal plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Right now, school is set to begin on Aug. 20.

The district has had virtual learning for years. We are waiting to learn how this will factor into learning plans and coronavirus safety precautions in the upcoming school year.

Once this plan is released, WAAY 31 will share the information on air and online. You can find the official plans for other districts in North Alabama here.