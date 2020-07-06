Parents still want answers on Limestone County Schools' reopening plan

In Limestone County, some parents told WAAY-31 they have some concerns after receiving a more in-depth plans for summer classes.

The start date for those classes were pushed back after some employees were exposed to coronavirus.

One parent told us the plans for reopening schools in Limestone County look good on paper, but she's hoping before her child returns to school in August there will be some things that are a little bit more clear to her and other parents.

"All we're receiving is it's up to the district, it's up to the district. We'll have this. Well, what does that look like? Does it look like the cluster that we dealt with the last 2 months of school, the busy work?," she said.

This parent didn't want to be named, but she told us she isn't sure if she'll place her kids in virtual learning or traditional classes, because she wants more clarity on the district's plan.

On July 1, Limestone county schools announced its plan to reopen and the director of curriculum and instruction told us they're asking parents to commit to in person or online classes for the first semester.

The superintendent told us face masks will be encouraged but not required.

Social distancing is also encouraged.

The school district said there will be random temperature checks and if a student's temp is higher than 100, they'll be quarantined and possibly sent home.

Now one parent said she wants to see that plan written out so she can make the best decision for her children.

"At least parents will have documentation to make a decision off of, instead of just on a whim," she said.

The next board of education meeting is July 13th and the district said it will be live-streamed.

If anyone has comments, questions or concerns they ask that you call the office or fill out a Q&A form on their website.