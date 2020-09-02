Parents say Auburn University is slacking with keeping them informed

With the number of coronavirus cases at Auburn University on the rise, some parents have growing fears with their students being on or around campus.

One parent told WAAY 31 he trusts his son at Auburn and the initial safety plans the university had in place like masking, social distancing and majority of classes being virtual, but now that students are on campus, he feels Auburn University is slacking when it comes to communication.

“I don’t feel like Auburn has done a good job of clearly communicating the state of what’s happening on campus and in the local area," said Paul Robichaux.

Robichaux's son is a sophomore at Auburn University. He wants the city of Auburn and the university to be more open with information.

“I want to see Auburn be much more transparent about what they know about the state of cases. How many cases are there, how many positive results are there, how many hospitalizations are there?” said Robichaux.

Auburn University requires students and faculty on campus to wear masks, social distance and report a positive case in their health check app.

The state of Alabama experiences backlogs in coronavirus testing, which then delays test results. Robichaux says this causes Auburn University to not get accurate information in a timely manner.

“I think there’s a lot of data that the Auburn administration does not have, then consequently they’re not able to pass it along to parents or students to help them make informed decisions," said Robichaux.

The University of Alabama experienced a spike in the number of positive cases when students came back to campus and were going to bars. The city of Tuscaloosa decided to close down bars to prevent the spread of the virus. Robichaux wants to know why Auburn isn't taking the same steps.