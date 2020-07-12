Parents react to Lauderdale County Schools reopening plan

Parents across North Alabama are left with a decision on what to do with their children come Fall.

Just last week districts announced re-opening plans and this includes Lauderdale County Schools.

WAAY-31 spoke with parents who believe traditional brick and mortar education is what's best right now.

Two moms we spoke with told us being in face to face learning for their kids is what's best for two different reasons: one, because they need to continue to build real people social skills and two, because they believe science is saying it's fine to to do so with younger kids.

"We need to build up an immunity to the disease and studies have shown that the younger generation is not getting the COVID-19 as much as the older generation has so i feel confident she will be okay in a school setting," said Gay Franks.

Gay Franks told us she is allowing her daughter to return to the classroom in person because health officials say children are less likely to show severe symptoms if they contract coronavirus.

She adds the school system will do what it can to keep her and others safe.

In the Lauderdale county school system, parents can choose between online or in-person learning.

In its plan it says the schools will have weekly cleaning sessions, students will have their temperatures checked and will even decrease the size of classrooms to emphasis social distancing.

Wearing a mask is preferred for everyone but students can choose not to wear one.

Franks told us she's happy LCS is providing parents with options instead of taking a one size fits all approach.

"She's not going to focus on home-schooling, so she'll go to traditional school," she said.

Like Franks, Deb Putnam is doing the same thing with her son.

She believes its important he can be with his peers and teachers in person after spending a summer inside and glued to the phone.

"Kids are not social anymore. I feel like school is about their only social means. Snapchat, instagram, Tik Tok, it's all they do" she said.

It is not clear what the teacher's or student's day will look like... but they'll get a full 8 hours and the district may stagger times to allow for the transition between classes.

It's also not clear what will happen if a student or staff member tests positive.

It just says they will isolate a student if their temperature is above 99 degrees, and send them home if above 100.

But many parents agree, it's all a waiting game.

"It's going to be day by day. This is such as fluid situation that I don't know what each day holds," said Putnam.

Lauderdale county schools says their plan is subject to change and they're actively working on a plan to make sure education will be uninterrupted if the school has to shut down.