Parents react to Boaz City Schools 2020-2021 plan

Boaz City Schools announced its back to school plan for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday.

As a parent, choosing a learning option for your child when school starts next month is a tough decision.

"I feel really nervous and uncertain about sending them into a traditional classroom setting and while I hate for them to miss out on education or socialization, their health is a top priority for me," said Alicia Thurmond, parent.

Thurmond has three children in the Boaz City Schools district.

She is choosing virtual learning for the first semester.

"I just feel right now there are still a significant number of daily cases in our community and I just don’t feel comfortable sending my kids to school right now. I would like to wait and see how everything is going to play out," said Thurmond.

"I feel like they’re going to do everything that they can do to keep our kids safe," said Aimee Jung, who has three children in Boaz City Schools.

She’s a teacher for another district and is choosing to send her children back into the classroom.

"My kids just thrive better in a school environment," she said.

Tuesday, Boaz City Schools put out its plan, which includes traditional and virtual optiona.

In the plan, face coverings will be required on bus routes. Meals served at schools maybe eaten in the classroom to limit capacity in cafeterias. The plan also detailed social distancing protocols.

"Whatever option you chose, either traditional or virtual, just know that you make that decision based on what’s best for your family," said Thurmond.

"What’s right for my family may not be right for someone’s family and that’s OK," said Jung.

According to the plan, Boaz City Schools will have traditional students return to school on Aug. 20.