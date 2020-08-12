Clear

Parents in Limestone County experience issues with virtual school program

The district tells WAAY 31's Casey Albritton some students will not be able to start their online classes until a teacher is hired. We asked when that would be, and haven't heard back yet.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 10:23 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Parents and students enrolled in Limestone County's virtual school program expected that Wednesday would be their first day of school, but for several of them, it wasn't.

That's because the district is still trying to hire teachers for the program, and some parents tell us they still don't have information on how to access the system, and in some households, parents say one of their children is set up for access, but the other isn't.

The district tells WAAY 31's Casey Albritton some students will not be able to start their online classes until a teacher is hired. We asked when that would be, and haven't heard back yet.

The system's coordinator for virtual school sent an email to parents this morning saying students will not be penalized for the delay.

"The students were supposed to start today, and as of today, they didn't have teachers," said parent, Abbie Brown.

Abbie Brown created a Facebook Page for parents in Limestone County's virtual program a few weeks ago, and on Wednesday, posts came pouring in about issues parents were experiencing.

"These students in the same household have a teacher and a log-in but these students don't have a teacher and log-in," said Brown.

It's a problem parent Leah Smith is dealing with.

"I do have an email address for her to log in, I do not have a password, my son, I don't have either," said Smith.

She says she has sent district employees emails asking for help logging into her 5th and 6th graders' classes.

"My son, I have no idea who his teacher is because whenever they respond, it comes from five emails and I don't know which one is his. All I've gotten, I said 'I don't have Pete's login information and they say, we don't have it either,'" said Smith.

Limestone County Schools says the class login information will come directly from a student's teacher, but with the district still hiring teachers even after the first day of school, students will have to wait to get started.

"Keep emailing people that I don't even know are my son's teachers and asking them questions that they don't know the answer to," said Smith.

Login information and the teacher shortage aren't the only issues. Parent Paige Lanier says it took hours for her 10th grader's classes to be uploaded.

"Today has been a waste for him because he hasn't been able to do any of his work," said Lanier.

Parents say they hope the district fixes these issues as soon as possible.

"It's like the unknown and I think it's scary for them," said Lanier.

"Hopefully it will straighten itself out, but I worry that it won't," said Smith.

The district says it will reach out to students over the next few days to go over this year's procedures and schedule adjustments.

We also asked how many virtual teacher vacancies the district has and we are waiting for that information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 100801

Reported Deaths: 1814
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13366246
Mobile10581212
Montgomery6825151
Madison546934
Tuscaloosa426979
Unassigned392566
Baldwin367029
Shelby333437
Marshall319438
Lee270847
Morgan241819
Etowah218034
DeKalb183414
Calhoun181918
Elmore176039
Walker154465
Houston142813
Russell13892
St. Clair136320
Limestone135913
Dallas133624
Franklin129722
Cullman123012
Colbert121517
Lauderdale119020
Autauga116222
Escambia108817
Talladega105414
Jackson10264
Tallapoosa87579
Chambers84738
Dale84329
Clarke82610
Chilton8189
Blount8165
Butler77036
Coffee7656
Covington74021
Pike7137
Marion58226
Barbour5796
Lowndes57124
Marengo56616
Hale48526
Bullock48111
Winston45711
Perry4454
Bibb4445
Washington44412
Wilcox43410
Monroe4236
Pickens4089
Randolph40211
Conecuh39310
Sumter36618
Lawrence3542
Macon33914
Crenshaw3326
Choctaw28912
Cherokee2768
Clay2675
Geneva2652
Henry2643
Greene25211
Lamar2302
Fayette2235
Cleburne1291
Coosa1053
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124915

Reported Deaths: 1271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23625314
Davidson20865219
Rutherford662955
Hamilton631555
Knox475040
Williamson360725
Sumner347373
Unassigned31173
Out of TN295216
Wilson233923
Bradley199115
Montgomery198614
Sevier19029
Putnam180018
Trousdale15836
Robertson157820
Hamblen142016
Blount132412
Washington12912
Maury12847
Tipton121710
Madison118920
Sullivan104815
Hardeman94218
Bedford93011
Macon86713
Lake7940
Loudon7543
Gibson7357
Bledsoe7162
Dickson7052
Fayette7048
Anderson6986
Dyer6688
Henderson6133
Cheatham6018
Obion5884
Jefferson5874
Lawrence5847
McMinn55920
Coffee5583
Rhea5442
Warren5404
Carter5326
Lauderdale5229
Haywood5107
Greene5049
Roane4882
Hawkins4859
Cocke4824
Weakley4824
Hardin4798
Cumberland4636
Smith4584
Monroe4519
McNairy3886
Giles38713
DeKalb3662
Franklin3384
Carroll3303
Lincoln3151
Marshall3054
Henry2990
White2945
Johnson2880
Claiborne2770
Crockett2745
Hickman2720
Campbell2541
Wayne2292
Marion2285
Chester2252
Decatur2153
Polk2133
Overton2091
Grainger2040
Unicoi1680
Union1620
Benton1581
Cannon1540
Jackson1301
Humphreys1293
Morgan1271
Scott1241
Grundy1182
Sequatchie1131
Meigs1080
Fentress960
Hancock812
Perry810
Stewart790
Clay790
Lewis741
Houston610
Moore600
Pickett391
Van Buren360

Most Popular Stories

Community Events