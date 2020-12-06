Parents are preparing for Huntsville City Schools to resume classes

Students, teachers andn parents are getting ready to resume classes at Huntsville City Schools. This is after the district stopped all virtual and in-person learning because of a cyber attack.

With all 2020 has thrown everyones way, Phyllis Jones said this setback shows her 8th grader in Huntsville Virtual Academy that you can work through anything.

“We have to keep moving on. Not moving on is not an option," said Jones.

After an unexpected week off, students will begin learning again Monday, but it will look different for those in the virtual academy.

Each student will pick up an assignment packet for the week. As of right now, students and teachers are still prohibited from using any district issued devices.

“He does understand that, you know, his academic work will continue now instead of doing it online, and you know tapping a computer key or tapping his screen, it’s now, we’re going to be tapping pencil to paper," said Jones.

Jones believes the only change is the format students are learning from, parent Elizabeth Fleming agrees.

“I have full confidence that learning will continue. Again, it’s going to look a little different than it was before, but technology has always just been a tool in that toolbox," said Fleming.

Fleming has a student in Pre-K and 3rd grade at Monte Sano Elementary.

She and Jones believe students do best with a routine. So, Fleming is treating this week like every other week her students are in school.

“I’m trying to keep kind of the highroad around my students, not let them see the stress that I might be feeling or anticipating with some of the unknowns, certainly COVID and the other things that are going around, just so that they feel a sense of calmness.”

Both parents know teachers are doing their best and urge everyone to be patient with the district during this time.

On Monday traditional learning students will return to the classroom.

Huntsville Virtual Academy students can pick up their assignment packet from 8:30 am until 4 in the afternoon.