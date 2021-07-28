One Huntsville private school seeing increase in calls about enrollement for upcoming school year

Some Huntsville parents upset over masking requirements for students are moving to put their children in private schools.

We sent WAAY-31 to private schools to see if they’re dealing with a surge in demand.

Last year at the Huntsville Achievement School they had nearly 90 kids and the principal told us with the way his phone is ringing off the hook, they could surpass that.

"We are getting a lot of calls and I will tell you we're getting calls from old Huntsville. But many, this week, are from Toyota Mazda employees, other people coming in and they are looking for something new," said Richard Reynolds.

Richard Reynolds is the principal at the private school Huntsville Achievement Academy.

He told us in 2020 they had 87 students and didn't have to close once during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, he's getting more calls than before due to people deciding to make a different choice for their kids, and he believes most of that has to deal with the mask requirements in schools across the county.

"A lot of people took some great hits and they're trying to figure out can I afford private education. So, what we're doing is pushing back our school opening to the 17th," said Reynolds.

Reynolds also told us he wants to allow parents time to get their affairs in order and for them to see what private schools have to offer.

Right now, masks are optional, but the school is still doing social distancing and keeping sanitizer everywhere.

No matter what, Reynolds is hopeful for a good year and wants all children to succeed.

"We don't want any child, years from now, to be labeled they were a part of the COVID generation because, truly, we're going to do our best to help every child succeed," he said.

Reynolds told WAAY-31 if you have any comments, questions or concerns, to reach out to him and he'll be glad to help out.

You can email him at richard.reynolds@huntsvilleachievement.com or call (256) 539-1772.

You can also find out what public school districts plan will look like for this school year online as well.