North Alabama school districts release 2020-2021 back to school plans

School districts in North Alabama are releasing their plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
Many systems are giving parents the option to either send their child back for traditional learning or to do online learning from home.
The plans also detail safety measures to keep students safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The deadline to decide whether your children go back to school, or to virtual school, is Monday for most districts. This Friday, we are speaking to Huntsville City School Board President Elisa Ferrell on a special edition of WAAY 31 News at 6 p.m. Send your questions for her to share@waaytv.com.
You can find the plans for North Alabama school districts below. Some districts have not announced their formal plans yet but say they will do so soon. We’ll continue to update this page.
Albertville City Schools: Click here
Arab City Schools: Not released yet
Athens City Schools: Click here
Boaz City Schools: Click here
Colbert County Schools: Click here
Decatur City Schools: Not released yet
DeKalb County Schools: Click here
Florence City Schools: Not released yet
Fort Payne City Schools: Click here
Franklin County Schools: Not released yet
Guntersville City Schools: Not released yet
Hartselle City Schools: Not released yet
Huntsville City Schools: Click here
Jackson County Schools: Click here
Lauderdale County Schools: Click here
Lawrence County Schools: Not released yet
Limestone County Schools: Click here
Madison City Schools: Click here
Madison County Schools: Click here
Marshall County Schools: Not released yet
Morgan County Schools: Not released yet
Muscle Shoals City Schools: Click here
Russellville City Schools: Click here
Scottsboro City Schools: Click here
Sheffield City Schools: Not released yet
Tuscumbia City Schools: Not released yet
Fayetteville City, TN Schools: Click here
Lincoln County, TN Schools: Click here