North Alabama school districts release 2020-2021 back to school plans

School districts in North Alabama are releasing their plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Many systems are giving parents the option to either send their child back for traditional learning or to do online learning from home.

The plans also detail safety measures to keep students safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to decide whether your children go back to school, or to virtual school, is Monday for most districts.

You can find the plans for North Alabama school districts below. Some districts have not announced their formal plans yet but say they will do so soon. We’ll continue to update this page.

Albertville City Schools: Click here

Arab City Schools: Not released yet

Athens City Schools: Click here

Boaz City Schools: Click here

Colbert County Schools: Click here

Decatur City Schools: Not released yet

DeKalb County Schools: Click here

Florence City Schools: Not released yet

Fort Payne City Schools: Click here

Franklin County Schools: Not released yet

Guntersville City Schools: Not released yet

Hartselle City Schools: Not released yet

Huntsville City Schools: Click here

Jackson County Schools: Click here

Lauderdale County Schools: Click here

Lawrence County Schools: Not released yet

Limestone County Schools: Click here

Madison City Schools: Click here

Madison County Schools: Click here

Marshall County Schools: Not released yet

Morgan County Schools: Not released yet

Muscle Shoals City Schools: Click here

Russellville City Schools: Click here

Scottsboro City Schools: Click here

Sheffield City Schools: Not released yet

Tuscumbia City Schools: Not released yet

Fayetteville City, TN Schools: Click here

Lincoln County, TN Schools: Click here