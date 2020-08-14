Parents worry after coronavirus cases reported in Morgan County School System

Friday, parents in Morgan County said are getting frustrated after at least four people in the school district tested positive for coronavirus.

Right now, that’s all the district is saying. WAAY 31 spent the day trying to get answers to parents' questions.

The Morgan County school district will not say what specific schools the cases are at, or if they belong to students, teachers or both.

School only started three days ago and parents are now worried about what to expect the next three weeks and likely longer.

“I’m not happy at all. It scares me to death. I have three kids, I’m the breadwinner, and I have an elderly mother who cant get around," said Carole Jones, whose children all returned to traditional classroom this week.

Now, she’s second guessing the decision.

We know at least 25 students and teachers are in quarantine because of four positive coronavirus cases.

“If I felt like there were more children involved right now at this point, and that we're in danger, I’d definitely be telling them I’m sorry I don’t care what you want, you’re coming home," she said.

Jones fears this is just the beginning of the pandemic in the school system.

“We’re sending our kids into an unknown war zone. We really don’t know what the long-term health ramifications are and we really don’t know how it’s transmitted, so I think every parent has anguish about sending their kid back to school because we don’t know how it’s going to work,” she said.

Per the Morgan county school system's reopening plan, the parents of students potentially exposed to coronavirus will be notified.