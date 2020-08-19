Nationwide outage affects Huntsville and Madison City virtual students

Virtual students across the country are back online after a remote learning platform went down.

In North Alabama, Huntsville and Madison City Schools students couldn't access their school work through Schoology for more than an hour Wednesday morning.

WAAY 31 learned how parents and students dealt with the outage and what comes next.

A Huntsville City Schools spokesperson told us they don't expect another issue like what we saw Wednesday. He said they worked closely with Schoology as soon as the outage was reported to help fix the problem.

One mom told us technology is bound to go out every now and again and she's thankful it didn't last long.

"My oldest had absolutely no issues this morning, according to her. My fourth grader, there were no assignments loaded. She could get to her courses but they weren't loading and then my youngest, it would just, like you could get in, but you couldn't see anything," said Laura Frame.

Frame has three daughters enrolled in Huntsville City Schools. She told us on Wednesday morning, two of them couldn't access their assignments through the district's online learning system.

The school district says families should reach out to their teachers if they run into tech issues, but Frame said since it was early, they chose to wait it out.

"It's a little like okay, just breathe, it's not a big deal. It was also early enough in the morning that we were like, we'll just take a break and pick it up in an hour, and an hour later, it was working better," she said.

Frame told us she understands technology doesn't always work all the time, but she's happy it was just a small issue this time. She knows several people were frustrated, but hopes everyone can stay patient during the transition to all-virtual learning.

"Keep it up and just keep the patience with the teachers, because they have to have two or three plans instead of just the one they normally have," she said.

We reached out to Schoology to understand exactly what caused the nationwide outage and we're waiting to hear back.

The representative for Huntsville City Schools said if you're still experiencing issues, contact your teacher.