National Child Advocacy Center creates guide for educators for child abuse in virtual learning classroom

The number of reported cases has increased since school has been back in session.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 7:39 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

With many children taking part in remote instead of traditional in-person learning, the National Child Advocacy Center says it creates an increased risk of child neglect and abuse.

In fact, the group says it has already started.

The NCAC released a guide for educators so they can know what to look out for in children who may be getting abused at home while learning online.

The executive director told us since school has started back up, the number of cases reported has risen, too.

"Unfortunately although the order by the governor was called 'safer at home' not all kids are safer at home," said Chris Newlin.

Chris Newlin is the executive director of the NCAC and he said he worries for some children as they are now at home all week for virtual learning. And some are still not out and about due to the fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

So he and his team created a guide for teachers and parents so they could keep a check on students through their computer screen and possibly save their life.

"Those are some things and cues that teachers can be on the lookout for. If you hear a lot of screaming and yelling and profanity, threats in the background. Basically, witnessing a child exposed to domestic potentially," he said.

The guide tells people to look out for physical issues such as bruising and provides questions to ask to determine how things are at a child's home.

Those questions range from 'what do you like the most about being home' to 'did you eat today'.

Newlin says these simple things can make a huge difference for a child.

He knows teachers, parents and students are all stressed and hopes everyone can be patient during this time.

"All of us are learning whatever we're directly doing but also having to do those things and learn those in a whole new way. So I think we have to be patient with ourselves and with each other and show a lot of grace," he said.

if you believe someone is being abused, Newlin says you should make a report as soon as possible.

