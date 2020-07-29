Muscle Shoals High School postpones sports due to rising number of coronavirus cases

Muscle Shoals High School is postponing sports because of the rising number of coronavirus cases, it said in a statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

It also attributes this to Muscle Shoals City Schools’ revised calendar, which pushes back the start of school to Aug. 20.

All Muscle Shoals High School sports competitions and games are postponed until the week of Sept. 1. The school said it’s working to reschedule games.

