Muscle Shoals City School System extends mask-wearing requirement

The Muscle Shoals City Schools Board of Education voted Monday to require masking at all schools through Oct. 1.

This is due to the continued increase in coronavirus cases.

The system's current mask-wearing requirement, enacted in August, was set to expire on Tuesday.

Masks must be worn by everyone 2 years old and older inside any school facility, regardless of vaccination status, when within 6 feet of a person from another household.

Students will not be punished for misplacing or forgetting their masks, But, they could face punishment if they refuse to wear one when they don’t have an exemption granted by the district.