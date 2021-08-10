Clear
Muscle Shoals City Schools adopt new mask-wearing rules

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Masks must be worn by everyone 2 years old and older inside any school facility, regardless of vaccination status, when within 6 feet of a person from another household.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 3:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Muscle Shoals City Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to require masking at all schools through Sept. 14.

This is due to the continued increase in coronavirus cases.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden said: “Universal masking means contact tracing will only be necessary in certain situations when an exposure occurs. This means our students can remain at school provided they do not exhibit symptoms. Please monitor students for symptoms and keep them at home when sick.”

Students will not be punished for misplacing or forgetting their masks, But, they could face punishment if they refuse to wear one when they don’t have an exemption granted by the district.

Read the full details of the plan below:

