Morgan County schools’ plan requires masks, sets at-home days for in-school students

The Morgan County School System has released its re-opening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The first day of school is Aug. 12.

Parents have three options for students: Traditional Learning, Remote/Off-Campus Learning, and Virtual Learning.

Traditional means students will be in Morgan County school buildings with teachers, Remote/Off-Campus means students learn at home via online instruction from the school system; and Virtual Learning means students learn at home online with instruction provided by educators outside Morgan County.

Starting the second week of school, students on the Traditional Learning plan will be on campus on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

On Wednesdays, students will work from home so all campus buildings, vehicles and equipment can be cleaned.

According to the school system, “students, staff, parents and visitors on campus will be required to wear facial coverings at all times when practical.”

Look below for both a quick guide to the plan, and the full plan: