Morgan County Schools drops its mask requirement

The Alabama Department of Public Health says about 40% of the COVID-19 cases in Morgan County, are in the Morgan County School System as of Sunday.

Starting on Monday, students and faculty will be able to go to school without a mask.

WAAY 31 spoke with several parents about the district dropping the mask mandate, and it seems to be split down the middle for parents who want there to be a mask mandate and parents who want it to be optional.

Emily Manderson said the recent drop in COVID cases within the district should show them that masks should be worn.

“Obviously they dropped it because the numbers are going down, but the numbers are going down because the kids are masking," said Manderson. "I mean, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Manderson is one of the many parents who told WAAY 31 they're upset the Morgan County School District is not reinstating its mask mandate.

“When I got the text from his teacher I said, ‘You have got to be kidding me.’ Like, I can’t believe they are literally allowing it to expire," said Manderson.

Manderson and her husband both work, so they are unable to do virtual schooling for their fourth grader.

She said their son wore his mask before the mandate was enforced and will continue to do so.

That's how Misty Langlois and many other think it should be: an individual's choice.

“I think they should leave that up to the parents to decide whether or not they want their kids to wear that mask," said Langlois.

Like Manderson's two sons, Langlois is immunocompromised.

She got the virus last year and still deals with some long-lasting symptoms.

Langlois said she believes the district should not be the ones making this decision in regards to masking.

"I feel like at some point if we lose our freedoms, our grandkids are not going to know that that’s a freedom lost, and so, I feel like we really need the choice if we want something covering our face or not," she said.

Other COVID safety protocols like social distancing and cleaning the schools will stay in place.