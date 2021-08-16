Clear

Mask wearing now required at 3 Colbert County schools

Colbert County School System

Mask wearing remains optional at all other Colbert County School System schools.

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 1:32 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 1:34 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry, Josh Rayburn

Three schools in the Colbert County School System now are requiring the wearing of masks by students, educators and staff.

Superintendent Chris Hand said this is due to rising numbers of positive cases of coronavirus at the schools.

The schools are: Cherokee Elementary School, Colbert Heights Elementary School and Colbert County High School.

The mask-wearing requirement is expected to end within 10 days, or Aug. 25.

Hand said the number of positive cases at those schools hasn’t reached a level where virtual school is mandated.

Hatton Elementary School in Leighton is currently the only Colbert County School System school operating virtually. Students are expected to return to the building on Aug. 24.

Masking remains optional at all other Colbert County School System schools.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events