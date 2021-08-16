Mask wearing now required at 3 Colbert County schools

Three schools in the Colbert County School System now are requiring the wearing of masks by students, educators and staff.

Superintendent Chris Hand said this is due to rising numbers of positive cases of coronavirus at the schools.

The schools are: Cherokee Elementary School, Colbert Heights Elementary School and Colbert County High School.

The mask-wearing requirement is expected to end within 10 days, or Aug. 25.

Hand said the number of positive cases at those schools hasn’t reached a level where virtual school is mandated.

Hatton Elementary School in Leighton is currently the only Colbert County School System school operating virtually. Students are expected to return to the building on Aug. 24.

Masking remains optional at all other Colbert County School System schools.