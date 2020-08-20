Marshall County students start first day of new school year

Thursday was the first day back for some students in Marshall County.

Traditional students are beginning their school year with a staggered start.

"It’s just been amazing having the smiling faces even behind the mask you can still see the smiles in their eyes," said Amanda Hollaway, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School principal.

With masks on their faces, students headed back to the classroom for the first day of school.

"The traditional kids are in classrooms. They’re working on assessments, learning the new rules and guidelines. Meeting their teacher," said Hollaway.

"Today has been something we’ve looked forward to for a really long time," said Crystal Batz, teacher at Brindlee Mountain Elementary School.

She only had four students in her class on Thursday because the district had a staggered start.

When you walk into the school, you can see the safety measures they have put in place, including stickers on the ground to show kids where to stand so they can social distance.

"We’re eating breakfast and lunch in our classrooms right now so the students stay in their same seating arrangements all day. When they go to PE they are still in that arrangement. So that’s going to be very helpful with the contract tracing if somebody gets sick," said Hollaway.

Students said they were excited for this first day of school, especially to see their friends.

"Hopefully the virus will be gone this year so we can actually have time and spend it with each other," said Zaden Childress, 5th grader.

"Since we let out in March, I was just wanting to come back and start off and have a good time," said Ayden Batz, 5th grader.

And as this school year kicks off, Hollaway has a message to parents.

"We are all doing the very best we can and we all want what's best for your children," said Hollaway.